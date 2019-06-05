Greer (nee Costin) Abbey Margaret Passed away peacefully at Eden Parks Aged Care, Geelong on June 1st, 2019, ages 93 years. Devoted wife if Victor (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Cheryl & Kevin, Ross & Karen, Philip & Elaine (both dec), Debbie & Kevin, Lindsay & Brenda and Rosemary & Les. Loved nana of 15 grandchildren, nana Greer of 29 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Her unconditional love and strength will be with us forever. --- --- We were so lucky to love and be loved by you We will cherish our beautiful memories forever You will be missed and loved everyday. Forever in our hearts Now dancing in heaven with Dad. Debbie and Kevin xx --- --- Though her smile is gone forever and her hands we cannot touch. We still have so many memories of the one we loved so much. Her memory is now our keepsake, which with we'll never part God has her in his keeping we have her in our heart. Sadly missed, but never forgotten, re-united with Pa. Love always Amanda, Travis, Imogen and Ethan --- --- Nana, we were blessed to have you to love and enjoy for all these years. You were like an angel while you were here alive, now you are our angel in heaven. Love and miss you always, Alissa, Simon and Ascher.







Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on June 5, 2019