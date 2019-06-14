Resources More Obituaries for Brian WILLS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brian WILLS

Notice Condolences WILLS Brian 05/08/39 - 09/06/19 Passed away suddenly at home after nearly 3 years of illness. Dearly loved husband of Fay for 61 1/2 years. Much loved father and father in law of Tony and Sandy, Sharon and Wayne Anderson, Les and Chris, and Tracy and Scott Douglas. Cherished Papa of Brendan, Jenna & Brooke; Taylor & Kellsie; Darcy, Tanner & Delaney; Brock, Ebony & Chloe. Great Pa of Imogen, RÃ¼, Phoebe, Connor & Atticus. --- --- Dad/Papa, we knew the time was near but we were still unprepared with the suddenness. We are still in shock and it all feels surreal. We will always love and miss you, but you can now relax and breathe easy. I will miss hearing you say "g'day Jacky Jack" as I walk through the door. We all have our memories dad and you will always be loved and in our hearts, 'Dead set St Joseph', It's true, you don't know what you've got until you lose it. Papa, we are going to miss you so much, our hearts hurt. You are now pain free. Thank you for loving us. We are grateful you got to meet your great grandkids as well. We will talk about you to them as they grow up xx. Until we meet again dad, your loving son, Tony, Sandy, Brendan, Jenna, Brooke and their families. Step Pa of Bryan and family and Kevin. --- --- Early Sunday morning on a cold winters day, The Angels paid a visit and then they took you away, I never got to say goodbye or give you one last kiss, And my heart now aches a little more because of what I missed. It broke my heart to lose you but you didn't go alone, For part of me went with you the day He took you home. Dad, There is a place within my heart that only you can ever fill. Love you always. Your daughter Sharon and son-in-law Wayne --- --- Pa, We know you can no longer stay with us, you fought so long and hard to be with us, but we know you now watch over us. A million times we'll miss you, a million times we'll cry, if love could have saved you, you never would have died. But as time passes our tears will dry, our hearts will mend, but our love for you will never die. Forever in our hearts, Your grandchildren, Kellsie and Taylor. --- --- Loved father, father in law, Papa and friend of Les & Chris; Darcy; Tanner and RÃ¼, Delaney & Shaun. Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same. But as God takes us one by one, the chain will link again. Sleep peacefully Dad, Les and Chris. --- --- Our love is strong, our sadness deep, our hearts are with you Papa, as you peacefully sleep. Darcy, Tanner, Delaney and RÃ¼. --- --- Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices