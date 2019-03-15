RAY (nee Newman) Coral Helen Passed away peacefully in Dimboola on March 12, 2019 aged 95 years, formally of Gol Gol. Loved wife of Noel (dec). Loving mother and mother in-law of Graeme and Jenni; Barry and Heather. Former mother in-law of Margaret. Adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother of Corey, Jodie, Blake and Harrison; Leesa, Hayden and Francesca; Campbell; Emma, Ozzie and Hazel; Lachie and Sally. You potter no more in the garden. You stroll no more down the path. You were our Matriarch, Our strength. Always loving, kind and thoughtful. We are so proud to call your our MUM. Rest in Peace. Love Graeme and Jenni The time was right to go. You had obviously had enough. We will always remember the light you brought into our lives. Gone but always loved and remembered. Now you be good - I'm always good Barry and Heather Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary