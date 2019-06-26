|
|
|
LIERSCH David Craig A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mr. David Craig 'Dave' LIERSCH will be held at the Bendigo Funeral Centre Chapel, 29 Miller Street, Bendigo on THURSDAY (June 27th, 2019) commencing at 11.00am.
The Funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Axedale General Cemetery.
No Flowers by request, in lieu donations to MND Victoria would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the Service.
BENDIGO
FUNERALS
(Simon Mulqueen)
29 Miller St, Bendigo
5444 0400
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on June 26, 2019
