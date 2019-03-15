|
BOWDEN (nee Schneider) Dorothy Caroline 16/12/1931 - 12/3/2019 Beloved wife, mum, gran and great gran. So deeply loved and dearly missed. Daughter of Otto and Hedwig Schneider. Youngest sister of Frank, Muriel, Richard and Norman. Loved and cherished wife of Bob for 63 years. "What a wonderful journey". Memories unfold as we think of you. A real mum, mum-in-law and gran. You suffered in silence every day. An illness that would not go away. But now you have no pain. Reunited with our beloved Tim. Ann and Herb Sally and Daryl Tara, Rhett, Parker and Violet Justin, Leesa, Connor and Jacob Jenna, Rowan, Edyn, Ivy and Nash Nathan, Kirsty, Hudson and Bodhi Joshua, Bri and Charlie Ricky and Kate Our little "Dotty" matriarch who adored us all and led the way.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Mar. 15, 2019