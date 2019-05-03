Home
Elain MIDDLETON

MIDDLETON Elaine We are still deeply saddened since the tragic loss of our beautiful Mum 12 months ago on May 5th, 2018. If roses grow in heaven Lord please pick a bunch for us, place them in Mum's arms and tell her they are from us. Tell her we love her and miss her and when she smiles, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. We will forever hold you dearly in our hearts and thoughts. Cherished mother and mother in law to Sharon and Colin Russell. Gran to Mel and Peter, Ben and Keeley.



Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on May 3, 2019
