Phillips Heather The Mayor, Cr Mark Radford, Councillors, Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhalla, Directors and staff of the Horsham Rural City Council express their sincere and deepest sympathy on the recent passing of Heather. Heather served as a Councillor for Horsham Rural City Council between 2012 and 2016 and was Mayor from 2015 to 2016. Heather was a good advocate for environmental issues and maintained a keen interest in Council and local issues. Our condolences are extended to Heather's family.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Apr. 12, 2019