Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan CARTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan Raymond (Ray) CARTER


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Ivan Raymond (Ray) CARTER Notice
CARTER Ivan Raymond (Ray) Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at St John of God Hospital, Ballarat on February 25th 2019, aged 76.



Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear. Your family will always remember you with love.



Rest In Peace



Thank you for being such a special part of our lives. Dearly loved husband of Marlene, loving father to Steve, Jason and Tim. Father-in-law to Sharon and Taryn and devoted Pa to Kelly.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.