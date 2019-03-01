|
|
CARTER Ivan Raymond (Ray) Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at St John of God Hospital, Ballarat on February 25th 2019, aged 76.
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear. Your family will always remember you with love.
Rest In Peace
Thank you for being such a special part of our lives. Dearly loved husband of Marlene, loving father to Steve, Jason and Tim. Father-in-law to Sharon and Taryn and devoted Pa to Kelly.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Mar. 1, 2019