MARTIN Jane Elizabeth 01.10.1964 - 22.02.2019 Quiet and brave you made no fuss, you tried so hard to stay with us. You suffered so much and told so few, you never deserved what you went through. Thank you for all the loving things you have done, for being a truly perfect Mum. We will cherish the years we shared, the love you gave, the way you cared. In our hearts you'll always stay, loved and remembered everyday. Rest in Peace Mum Forever in our hearts, Jarred, Abbey & Lily xxx
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Feb. 27, 2019