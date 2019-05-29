ARNOLD Janet (Netta) 24/3/1926 - 25/5/2019 One of the hardest things that has ever been required of us was the day that we had to let you go. You were someone special to so many. You were a friend and mother in-law to Neville and an amazing loving Nan to Lisa, Samantha & Danny. You were my friend, confidant and best of all you were my Mum. You will be missed and loved every day. Denise. Nan, Your currency was love, Pure, gentle, compassionate and loyal, We were so lucky to love and be loved by you. We will cherish our beautiful memories forever. Your home in heaven is now ready. Forever loved Lisa, Samantha and Danny











