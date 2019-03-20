Home
Resources
More Obituaries for John DAVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Maxwell DAVEY

Notice Condolences

John Maxwell DAVEY Notice
Davey John Maxwell "Max" 01/08/1925- 14/03/2019 RAAF Service Number: 431810 The Nhill RSL Sub Branch is saddened at the passing of a great service member of our Sub Branch. Max is a former Vice President and very active member in our community. He will be sadly missed by our members and we would like to extend our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers to his wife Peg and the Davey family at this sad time. Nhill RSL Sub Branch members and committee.



logo
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.