Davey John Maxwell "Max" 01/08/1925- 14/03/2019 RAAF Service Number: 431810 The Nhill RSL Sub Branch is saddened at the passing of a great service member of our Sub Branch. Max is a former Vice President and very active member in our community. He will be sadly missed by our members and we would like to extend our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers to his wife Peg and the Davey family at this sad time. Nhill RSL Sub Branch members and committee.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Mar. 20, 2019