More Obituaries for Kevin MURRAY
Kevin Andrew MURRAY

Kevin Andrew MURRAY In Memoriam
Murray Kevin Andrew 17/08/71 - 09/06/18 Whoever said death was the hard part was wrong. Letting go and realising, I will never see, feel or hear you again is even harder. Love always, Bernadette. ---- ---- We will always remember that special smile, that caring heart, that warm embrace you always gave us, through good and bad times, no matter what. We will always remember you Dad because there will never be another one to replace you in our hearts, and the love we will always have for you. Thomas and Hannah. ---- ----
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on June 7, 2019
