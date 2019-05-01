|
|
MCCONVILLE Lawernce Edward (Noke) 21/02/1966 - 24/04/2019 Loving son of Clive and Bev (both dec) Loving husband of Melissa, father of Hugh and Eliza. Loving brother and brother in law of Frank, Gillian & Gaven, John & Pam, Maurice & Anne-marie, Leonie, Coleman and Tania and 12 much loved nieces and nephews. A million words would not being you back, we know, because we've tried. Neither would a million tears, we know because we cried. Our hearts are broken.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on May 1, 2019