SARTORI (nee Aste) Iole Born 29 August 1926. Died peacefully in Wimmera Base Hospital on 25th May 2019. Beloved wife of Livio Sartori (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lou (dec) and Helen; Dino and Jane; Frank and Noela; Marisa and Tony; Anthony (dec) and Robert. Much loved and cherished Nonna of Richard, Tanya and Kim; Tara, Adam and Dominique; Gemma and Charlotte; Bridget and Luke. Bisnonna of Wayde and Charlee; Olive and Finley; Ruby, Evie and Ziggy. Iole will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends here and in Italy.



Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on May 29, 2019
