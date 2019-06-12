|
|
KING Lyall Eric Of Torbay Retirement Village, Hervey Bay, Qld; formerly of Quantong. Passed away peacefully 7th June 2019, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Kay. Loved father and father-in-law of David, Tracey and Malcolm, and Kristine. Loving Grandad to Krystal and Craig, Lauren and Grant, Jillian and Nik, Mitchell and Brianna, Steele and Billy. Proud Great-Grandad of Bridie and Kai, Flynn and Blake, and Lincoln. Loved brother of Alvin (dec'd), Frank (dec'd), Valda, Bob and Peter. The Last Big Game is Over The Final Siren has Sounded "Safe in the Arms of the Lord" A Memorial Service for Lyall will be held at the Hervey Bay Uniting Church, Exeter Street, Torquay, Qld, on Friday, 14th June, at 12noon. J. KIRK & SONS Hervey Bay - 07 4124 2524
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on June 12, 2019