CLOSE Marie Cecile (nee Carey) 24/11/1924 - 18/05/2019. Died peacefully at Edenhope Memorial Hospital. Formerly of Culla. Beloved wife of the late James Francis. Dearly loved by her family: Marie Close. Catherine and Ferdinand Zito; Andrew and Michelle; Elena, Adrian and Audrey; David, Mark and Sophie. Laurence and Sue; Oliver, Monica and Florence; Xavier and Cynthia; and Matthew Close. Robert and Bernadette; Christopher; Simon and Kathryn; Anthony, Michael and Anna-Grace Close. Barbara and Jim Caldwell; Emily, Georgia, William (dec.) and Henry. Brian and Anne-Marie, Thomas, Isabella and Evangeline Close. Andrea and Ken Mason; James and Tali; Nicholas and Francis. Timothy and Linda, Rosie, Jamie and Charlie Close. Eldest child of Malachy and Veronica Carey of Japan St, Warrnambool. Sister of Margaret Ferguson, Maurice Carey (dec.), Monica Lyons and Alice Cahill. A life well lived. Rest in Peace
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on May 22, 2019