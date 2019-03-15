WEBB Maxwell John 08/03/53 - 11/03/19 Deeply loved precious husband of Jenny. Adored father to Nerida, father in law to Scott, treasured Pa to Olivia (in heaven), Anthony, William and Charlie. Son of Cairns and Pat Webb (both dec). Eldest brother of Tony, Jeff & Brad. Son in law of Alan (dec) and Hettie Cooper. Too young, too soon. ---- ---- Stolen from me on 11/03/19 You were the love of my life. We loved together and worked side by side for 33 beautiful years. Jenny. 'Same' For all the times you stood by me, For all the truths you made me see For all the joy you brought to my life For all the wrongs that you made right For every dream you made come true For all the love I found in you I'm everything I am because you loved me. ---- ---- To our precious Webby and Pa. We will hold on to every memory we shared with you. We love you with every beat of our hearts and we know the joy, love and passion you gave us we gave you, with your returned smiles and pure joy on your face. We are so lucky and honoured to have been loved by you and we will hold on to that love until we meet again. All our love now and all the tomorrows without you, Nerida, Scott, Olivia (in heaven), Anthony, William and Charlie. ---- ---- Treasured 'left' hand man. Your love and passion for the Minyip Hotel, your laugh and cheeky smile will be with us forever. Cheers Webby. Minyip Hotel. ---- ---- Funeral arrangements will be advised as soon as possible.







Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Mar. 15, 2019