SCHILLING Mervyn Walter (Merv) Aged 88 years



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 17th 2019 at the Nhill Hospital.

Devoted, loving and loyal husband to Heather for 61.5 years.

Cherished father and father-in-law of Neville, Leanne and Konrad. Friend to Robyn.

Adored and loved Pa of Tristan and Emma, Will and Billie, Cosette, Zaevier, Sonya and Nathan.



A Life well lived

A rest well earned

Memories will live on forever

To God be the glory
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Apr. 24, 2019
