HARDINGHAM (nee Ward) Olive Beatrice 7 December 1922 - 19 March 2019 Passed away peacefully at Trinity Manor. Dearly loved wife of Charlie (dec) Mother of Charlie (Bill) and Jenny (both dec), Sandra & Frank Baker, Carol & Ian Beddison, Terry & Ann. Grandmother of 11. Great Gran of 18Â½ Always loved, forever missed. Re-united with her soul-mate Charlie. --- Loved mother of Sandra & Frank. 'Nan Hardy' to Nicole, Geoff & Cecilia, Graeme & Antonia. Oma of Joshua & Lachlan. Great Nan of Grace, Isabel & Charlotte. Forever by our side and in our hearts. --- Loved mother of Carol & Ian. Nan to Ashley & Sharon, Simone, Keryn & Adam. Great Nan to Jacob & Lacey, Archie, Zara & ? --- Loved mother of Terry & Ann. 'Nan Hardy' to James. --- We knew the time was coming When we would have to say goodbye. Our hearts are filled with sadness But memories will never die.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Mar. 27, 2019