Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia LEIBHARDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Doris LEIBHARDT

Notice Condolences

Patricia Doris LEIBHARDT Notice
LEIBHARDT (nee HATFIELD) Patricia Doris (Pat) Passed away peacefully in Geelong on 26th April, 2019. In her 90th year. Much loved wife of Lyall (dec). Dearly loved Mum of Julie-Ann (dec), Geoff, Chris, Joanne (Mrs Davis) and Scott and Mother in Law of Katrina, Rebecca, Jeffrey and Kathy. Loved Nanna to Jason, Darren, Sarah and Nan to Lena, Kester; Brent, Elise; Lewis, Max and Ava. Loved Great Nanna to Hannah, Olivia, Hudson; Finn, Stevie, Billie and "GG" to Hayden, Connor, Ellie and Blake. Our beautiful, gentle, amazingly courageous Mum is now at peace. Mum, Dad and Julie-Ann re-united. Pat's service will be held in Geelong TODAY Friday at 1:30pm. Please phone the number below for full details CRAWFORDS FUNERALS GEELONG 5248 5500
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.