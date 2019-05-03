|
LEIBHARDT (nee HATFIELD) Patricia Doris (Pat) Passed away peacefully in Geelong on 26th April, 2019. In her 90th year. Much loved wife of Lyall (dec). Dearly loved Mum of Julie-Ann (dec), Geoff, Chris, Joanne (Mrs Davis) and Scott and Mother in Law of Katrina, Rebecca, Jeffrey and Kathy. Loved Nanna to Jason, Darren, Sarah and Nan to Lena, Kester; Brent, Elise; Lewis, Max and Ava. Loved Great Nanna to Hannah, Olivia, Hudson; Finn, Stevie, Billie and "GG" to Hayden, Connor, Ellie and Blake. Our beautiful, gentle, amazingly courageous Mum is now at peace. Mum, Dad and Julie-Ann re-united. Pat's service will be held in Geelong TODAY Friday at 1:30pm. Please phone the number below for full details CRAWFORDS FUNERALS GEELONG 5248 5500
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on May 3, 2019