TONISSEN Rachel Marie 23/04/2019 Rachel, you have left me too soon. You've left a big hole in my heart. You're in God's care now and at peace. From your ever loving mummy, John and Alicia. xoxo --- --- TONISSEN Rachel Marie Passed away suddenly 4 days before her 37th birthday. Dearly loved daughter of David, loving and caring sister of Lisa and Sarah. Dear friend of Rowan and Fabian. Most treasured Aunty of Isaaia, Bree and Aaron. So so dearly loved and special, so sadly missed already. In perfect peace. Funeral Details to follow. --- --- TONISSEN Rachel Marie Passed away suddenly 23/04/2019 Our hearts are broken but we have such beautiful memories to keep you close forever. Dearly loved fiance of Tim. Adored mother of Emily, Jacob and Holly. Loved friend of Ted, Avalon, Nicole, Kevin and Harvey. Rest in peace beautiful girl.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on May 1, 2019