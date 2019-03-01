|
DECKERT Stanley Rudolph Died peacefully at home on February 22nd 2019.
You shared our life and troubles, the laughter and the tears, you gave us loving friendship, through all the loving years, out of all the many blessings received along lifes way.
There was no gift more treasured than you and our yesterdays, death will not part us, or distance divide, forever and always you will be by our side.
Dearly loved husband of Eunice.
Cherished father and father-in-law of Geoff and Yvonne (dec), Marlene, Dianne and Stephen, Bev and John. Adored Pa of 6 grandsons and 13 great grandchildren.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Mar. 1, 2019