|
|
STEWART Robert Bruce 19 December 1933, passed away peacefully on 20 February 2019. Son of Henry Bruce Stewart and Beryl Ida Stewart (nee Oakley). Brother of Kathleen, John and Rosalind. Much loved and loving husband of Anita. Caring, patient and devoted father of Bruce, Robert, Melissa, Cameron and John. Father-in-law of Lisa, Lisa, Raj, Stephanie and Sophie. Adored grandpa of Will, Jack, Clare, Angus, Harrison, Lucy, Mickey, Alexander, Isabel, Jasmine, Hamish, Jeremy, Teddy and Tessa. A true gentleman. Bruce and Anita had a wonderful 50 years living and raising a family in Horsham. ---- Family and friends are advised a memorial gathering will be held on Sunday 7 April at Balkebah West, Sidonia. It is also planned to have a gathering in Horsham at a time to be advised. Please contact melste[email protected] for details.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019