Wayne Leslie HEMLEY

HEMLEY Wayne Leslie 05-11-1945 - 25-06-2009 It has now been 10 years since you left us so suddenly, and still no words can explain the sadness and emptiness we still feel. You were the rock of our family and our lives have been changed forever without you. You are always in our thoughts every minute of every day, with treasured and loving memories always. Sadly missed, so very dear. Precious memories will keep you near. Your loving family Helen, Dale & Michelle, Lia & Scott, Kyle and Jaedon.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on June 26, 2019
