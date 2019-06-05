|
SAWYER William John (Bill) Dearly loved husband of Iris. Loved Dad of Janis & Gary, Beth & Steve, Greg & Jo. Adored Pa of 7 Grandchildren and 14 Great grandchildren. ---- Dearly loved husband of Iris. Many happy memories of 69 years together. Till We Meet Again. ---- Dearly loved Dad of Janis & Gary Swan. Loved and admired Pa of Shane & Melanie, Brett & Wendy. Loved Great Pa of William & Bailey, James & Ryan. "Memories of love for family & farming are ours to share." ---- Dearly loved Dad of Beth & Steve. Adored Pa of Melissa, Kate & Mark. Special Great Pa of Piper & Ruby. "Treasured memories are ours to keep." ---- Dearly loved Dad of Greg & Jo. Adored Pa of Luke & Gabrielle, Robert & Ashley, Caitlyn & Benn. Cherished Great Pa of Nathan & Keely, Harrison, Ella & Jimmy, Zarlie, Jack & Marni. At our home Uralla, your presence will be missed, for you were always there. We'll miss your knowledge and your wisdom which you always loved to share. Time for a spell Pa, Rest Easy.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on June 5, 2019