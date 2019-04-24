Home
Yvonne WILLIAMSON

WILLIAMSON Yvonne Passed away peacefully at Dunmunkle Lodge on April 16, 2019. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Keith (dec). Very much loved mother of Heather (dec), Larry, Norman, Carol and mother-in-law of Viv, and George. Dearly loved and adored Nan and Great Nan to Sarah, Scott, Madison, William; Amy, Andrew, Rose; Hannah, Darrin, Eloise; Rebecca, Dan; Nathan; Warwick, Rachael; Andy. Thankyou Nan, for your unconditional love, care, support and guidance, the foundation of our family life together. So dearly loved so sadly missed.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Apr. 24, 2019
