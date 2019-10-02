|
CRAMER Alice (Ali) May Passed away peacefully at the Homestead Estate Lodge Wallington, on September 30, 13 days short of her 93rd birthday. Loving wife of Ronald (dec), mother of Peter (dec), Gavan and Anne, nanny to 11 grandchildren and Big Nan to 9 great grandchildren with at least one on the way. Survived by in-laws Ken and Margaret Cramer, Val and Don Papst, Lois Cramer, Ted Pilling, Kevin McMahon and many nieces and nephews. Mum was a beautiful, vibrant lady of generous spirit who was much loved by her family and friends. God richly blessed mum's life and she shared His love with others. Now at Peace.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Oct. 2, 2019