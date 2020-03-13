|
|
Boehm Alick Melvin 15/11/34 - 05/03/20
In loving memory of my darling Alick. Many years have passed which has been wonderful. I have cherished the last 63 years with you darling. Life won't be the same without you, until we meet again you'll be in my heart. Love your wife Rayda (Chickabidee) A daughter is a little girl who grows up to be your best friend. You certainly were my best friend for 54 years; you had a certain way of making things seem right and putting my mind at ease. You were easy to talk to and always showing great care to all. You are a remarkable man that had great patience, love, honesty and many other great qualities and above all in your dying hour you astounded doctors and nurses with your witty humour and welcoming all visitors. I love you to the moon and back, there will never be another Alick Boehm but I am so glad I was on your journey. You taught me so much. I have fond memories of all the ups and downs, we can never thank you enough for all the love you gave my family and I. You now have "perfect peace" 'I do cherish you.' Love you forever, you're always in my heart, your loving daughter Denise Dear Papa, I think of the wonder in your eyes and love that you gave off to the world. I think of the days we spent exploring and the goodness that you expressed toward everyone. It's hard to forget someone who gave me so much to remember in such a short time. You gave me beautiful memories and so many experiences. You gave me the most wonderful gifts you had to offer â€" wisdom, love, time and understanding.You were a remarkable person who made an impact on everyone you knew. I want you to know how blessed I feel to have you as a part my life. You have inspired my heart and my mind. Your gentle nature continues to help me become the person I am today. You were one of a kind and your presence has left a special mark on this world and in my heart for all of time Love Daniel. Papa, I'm so thankful for all the moments we got to share in our years together. I'm so thankful to have known someone who was such a caring, loving and hard worker. I will forever miss our chats and all the special moments we spent together. I can't begin to imagine what it will be like without you here but I know that you're always with every one of us each day. Fly high Papa, 'til we meet again. All my love, Emilie-Rae xxxx To our dearest Papa. Everybody who had the pleasure of meeting you throughout your journey in life has lost a great man. There is no one who can replace you nor anyone who can uphold the legacy you created over the years. We all are so grateful to have you in our life for as long as we did. Look over us all and continue to watch little Zadie grow over the years. We all love you and miss you so very much; but your memories will live on forever. Love from Zac, Nellie and Zadie. Gone but never forgotten Papa, Throughout the years, if ever I would need inspiration, I would turn to you. Your warmth and generosity would extend to everyone that you crossed paths with. From an early age, you encouraged my love of tools and working with my hands. Countless hours were spent in your shed building one thing or another. It was soon after this that you would share stories of your yesteryears, telling of all your long work hours and how you had to work multiple jobs to provide your family with everything that we have now. More often than not whenever I would be 'too sick' to go to school, I'd end up down at the Boehm Horsham Dealers where you created a tradesmans' paradise, from here on, I was set. This is what you did with everyone. You brought out the best in them, you would very rarely tell anyone they were unable to do something, you would encourage them to achieve their goals. I know that life has really dealt you a tough hand over the past few years, but you wouldn't complain or dwell. You would simply do what had to be done to get you through whatever life threw your way. Your charisma and whit shone above all else until your final moments. I love you more then you could ever know, see you on the other side Old Boy. Toby xxoo
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Mar. 13, 2020