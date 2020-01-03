Home
WOOD (nee Teasdale) Alison "Marie" Aged 80 years, formerly of Charlton and Minyip, Marie passed away peacefully on 30th December 2019 in St Laurence Court Nursing Home, Bendigo. Dearly beloved wife of Roy Thomas (dec.), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brett and Christine, Darren and Sal, Jacquelynn and David. Cherished grandmother ("Marnie") of Corey and Kerryn, Jay and Annie, Brayden, Liam, Takuma and Dakota and treasured great-grandmother of Liliana, Harvey and Louis. A private family graveside funeral will be held in Minyip. Donations in Marie's name to the MS Society would be greatly appreciated. "Always in our thoughts; Forever in our hearts"
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Jan. 3, 2020
