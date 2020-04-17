Home
SCHAPER Allan Leonard Passed away peacefully 15/4/2020 with his family by his side. Aged 92 years Loved and Adored Husband of Margaret Loving Father to Glenn, Debbie & Deanne Cherished Al to Pam, Bruce (dec) & Graeme (dec) Pa to Matt & Mary Anne, Kale & Kaaran, Tess & Michael, James & Emma, Melanie & Jason Poppa to Mia, Lexie, Billy & Jack Forever in Our Hearts In light of current Government crowd restrictions a Private family funeral will be held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later stage details will be advised. In the care of Fred Crouch & Son Stawell 53581043
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Apr. 17, 2020
