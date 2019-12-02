|
KHAN (nee Ward) Bev 24/6/1946 - 1/12/2014 DOYLE (nee Khan) Michelle 19/2/1969 - 1/12/2014 DOYLE Joshua 2/4/1992 - 1/12/2014 DOYLE Jessica 11/12/1998 - 1/12/2014 All tragically killed It's been 5 years since by beautiful family was tragically taken from me. My darling wife, only daughter and 2 grandchildren. I can't put into words how much I miss you all and I miss you every single day. I will never forget the love we shared and the good times we had. Though you are not here in person your memories still live with me every single day. Love you always my darlings - Husband, father and Poppy, Charlie xxxx.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Dec. 2, 2019