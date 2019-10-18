|
BUCKLEY Brett Peter 18/06/77 - 13/10/19 Passed away as a result of a accident. Loved husband of Michelle. Loved and adored father to Mikayla, Cassandra and Lorinda. Our world is broken, there is always going to be a piece missing. Resting peacefully my boy. ~~~ ~~~ Loved son of Joan and Ray. Loved brother of Nathan. Uncle to Jake and Damon. In our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered everyday. Rest in peace ~~~ ~~~ Funeral details to be advised. Horsham & District Funerals Bill & Heather Pitman 5382 1149 NFDA
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Oct. 18, 2019