Home
Services
Horsham and District Funerals
23 Pynsent Street
Horsham, Victoria 3400
(03) 5382 1149
Resources
More Obituaries for Brett BUCKLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brett Peter BUCKLEY

Add a Memory
Brett Peter BUCKLEY Notice
BUCKLEY Brett Peter 18/06/77 - 13/10/19 Passed away as a result of a accident. Loved husband of Michelle. Loved and adored father to Mikayla, Cassandra and Lorinda. Our world is broken, there is always going to be a piece missing. Resting peacefully my boy. ~~~ ~~~ Loved son of Joan and Ray. Loved brother of Nathan. Uncle to Jake and Damon. In our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered everyday. Rest in peace ~~~ ~~~ Funeral details to be advised. Horsham & District Funerals Bill & Heather Pitman 5382 1149 NFDA
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brett's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.