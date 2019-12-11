Home
More Obituaries for Cecil SCHWARZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Frank SCHWARZ

Cecil Frank SCHWARZ Notice
SCHWARZ Cecil Frank 23-03-1945 - 08-12-2019 Aged 74 Years Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Youngest son of Sylvia and Les (both dec). Dearly loved brother of Ron and Keith. Much loved brother in-law of Helen. Cherished Uncle of Annette and Tanya. Loved By Frank; Rob, Jorja and James. Thanks to the staff at Wimmera Base Hospital Horsham for their love, care and support. "For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life" John 3:16 Resting in the arms of Jesus
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Dec. 11, 2019
