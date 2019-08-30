|
PETERSON Colin Alexander 5. 8. 1925 - 15. 8. 2019 Passed away peacefully at home in Noela's care. Loved and devoted husband of Evelyn (dec) ~~ Much loved Dad of Diane and Denis. Caring and generous with a heart of gold. Precious memories are ours to forever hold. ~~ Adored Pa Pa of Renae and Greg; Brooke and Hamish. Great Pa Pa of Cooper and Tahlia; and Abel. We could not have asked for a better Pa Pa and Great Pa Pa. We will miss you heaps, especially our Friday lunches. Forever in our memories. ~~ Adored Dad of Noela. Saying goodbye is the hardest thing to do. Our memories I will cherish forever. Dad, your love was unconditional. Love You ~~ Treasured Pa Pa of Brenton and Jodie; Great Pa Pa of Colby and Bodey. Missing you, also the lollies, jokes and laughter. Forever Loved ~~ Much loved brother of Kevin. A lifetime of wonderful memories. ~~ PETERSON Colin Alexander Passed away Thursday August 15th. As per Colin's wishes, he was laid to rest privately. Forever In Our Hearts Horsham & District Funerals Bill & Heather Pitman 5382 1149 NFDA
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Aug. 30, 2019