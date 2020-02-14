Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Desma LEIGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desma May (TREADWELL) LEIGH

Add a Memory
Desma May (TREADWELL) LEIGH Notice
Leigh (nee Treadwell) Desma May Born in Noradjuha 19/12/1922 Passed away peacefully in Geelong 18/1/2020. Granddaughter of James and Mary Jane Treadwell of Noradjuha (both dec). Daughter of Frank and Vida Treadwell of Noradjuha and Geelong (both dec). Loving wife of Lindsay (dec) for 66 years. Much loved mother of Lynton and Mark. Adored mother-in-law of Jan (dec). Treasured grandmother of Andrew and Shari, and Cara and Chris. Great-grandmother of Angus. In accordance with Des's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Desma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -