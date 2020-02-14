|
Leigh (nee Treadwell) Desma May Born in Noradjuha 19/12/1922 Passed away peacefully in Geelong 18/1/2020. Granddaughter of James and Mary Jane Treadwell of Noradjuha (both dec). Daughter of Frank and Vida Treadwell of Noradjuha and Geelong (both dec). Loving wife of Lindsay (dec) for 66 years. Much loved mother of Lynton and Mark. Adored mother-in-law of Jan (dec). Treasured grandmother of Andrew and Shari, and Cara and Chris. Great-grandmother of Angus. In accordance with Des's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Feb. 14, 2020