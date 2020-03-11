Home
Horsham & District Funerals
23 Pynsent Street
Horsham, Victoria 3400
03 5382 1149
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Rupanyup Uniting Church
Donald Henry TICKNER


1928 - 2020
Donald Henry TICKNER Notice
TICKNER Donald Henry 14.06.1928 - 09.03.2020 Dearly loved husband of Mary. Father and Father in Law of Glenn and Shirley, Wes, Ashley and Kerrie. Loved Pa of Lauren, Bryce, Ross, Mark and Families. At Rest Now Thank you for showing us how to live our lives not by lecture but by watching you live yours. Your loving son Ash, Kerrie, Ross and Mark. No more hard work, it's time to rest. Loved father and Pa of Glenn and Shirley; Lauren, Ben, Grace and Harriett; Bryce, Amy and Sophie.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Mar. 11, 2020
