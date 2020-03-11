|
TICKNER Donald Henry 14.06.1928 - 09.03.2020 Dearly loved husband of Mary. Father and Father in Law of Glenn and Shirley, Wes, Ashley and Kerrie. Loved Pa of Lauren, Bryce, Ross, Mark and Families. At Rest Now Thank you for showing us how to live our lives not by lecture but by watching you live yours. Your loving son Ash, Kerrie, Ross and Mark. No more hard work, it's time to rest. Loved father and Pa of Glenn and Shirley; Lauren, Ben, Grace and Harriett; Bryce, Amy and Sophie.
