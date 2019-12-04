|
|
Hansen
Dylan John Robert
29/06/1992 - 04/12/2016
To raise you as my son was an honour, to watch you grow into a man was a privelage, to have you as my best mate was both.
Miss you son, love Dad xx
I was meant to protect you forever,I was meant to guide, teach and love you forever, I was not meant to miss you forever, I miss you Dyl John. Love Mum xx
Nothing can stop me missing my brother, no one can take the memories we shared away. Miss you my big brother Dylan, love Brandie xx
Miss you Dyl , love Josh, Harlee, Angel and families xx
Published in Horsham Wimmera Mail-Times on Dec. 4, 2019