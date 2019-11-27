|
|
McQUEEN Edna Florence May 31.10.1916 - 23.11.2019 Late of Murtoa. Loved Wife of Tom (dec) Mother and Mother in law of Betty and Roy Robert and Gillian. Pamela and Arthur. Loving Grandma of 10, Great Grandma of 20 Great Great Grandma of 3 Remembered with love. Thankyou to the staff at Kurrajong Lodge for the care and respect shown in the last 4 1/2 years. McQUEEN (Baker) Edna Florence May 31.10.1916 - 23.11.2019 Passed away peacefully Nov 23rd aged 103 years. Loving mother and mother in law of Robert and Gillian. Loved Grandma to Stephen and Cindy, Anthony and Shelley, Mark and Kimberley, Jason and Virginia. Great Grandma to Cobie, Kimberley and Bailey, Madeline, Caitlin, Jayden, Archie, Georgie and Lenny. Wonderful memories of a special lady.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Nov. 27, 2019