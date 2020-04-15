|
CARRACHER née McDonnell Elizabeth Fay 'Bett' Passed away peacefully at Warrnambool surrounded by family on April 10, 2020. Aged 87 years Loving wife of Keith (dec.). Cherished and loved mother and mother-in-law of Marita, Fiona and Paul Torpy, Phillip (dec.), Bernadette and Michael Brown, Andrew and Pauline, Rod and Debra. Adored Gran to her 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A very caring and compassionate lady, always concerned for others. Private funeral due to attendance restrictions The Service will be streamed on Wednesday (April 15) commencing at 10.00a.m. The following link will give you access to the stream. https://www.facebook.com/EasternParkChapel/ or Google 'Eastern Park Chapel Facebook'. www.guyettsfunerals.com.au
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Apr. 15, 2020