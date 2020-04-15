Home
More Obituaries for Elvie PRANGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvie PRANGE

Elvie PRANGE Notice
PRANGE Elvie Passed away peacefully at Estia Health, Salisbury East on April 11, 2020 aged 81 yrs. Loving wife of Bob (dec) & Errol (dec). Loving mother of Sheryl, Max (dec), Billy (dec), Rob, Rhonda (dec), Wendy & Ester. Proud Nanna of Sarah, Paul & Bec, Kaitlin, Oscar, Angus, Connie, Torah & Coby. Great Nanna to JP & Zahlia. Sadly, due to current circumstances, a private burial will be conducted, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



logo
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Apr. 15, 2020
