|
|
PRANGE Elvie Passed away peacefully at Estia Health, Salisbury East on April 11, 2020 aged 81 yrs. Loving wife of Bob (dec) & Errol (dec). Loving mother of Sheryl, Max (dec), Billy (dec), Rob, Rhonda (dec), Wendy & Ester. Proud Nanna of Sarah, Paul & Bec, Kaitlin, Oscar, Angus, Connie, Torah & Coby. Great Nanna to JP & Zahlia. Sadly, due to current circumstances, a private burial will be conducted, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Apr. 15, 2020