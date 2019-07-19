|
MARCHESINI (Nee Panozzo) Emilia Lucia Born 02/12/1927 at Tresche Conca, Italy. Passed away peacefully at Wimmera Base Hospital on July 18th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dear love wife of Silvio (dec). Much loved Mumma and mother-in-law of Maria (Mary), Teresa, Margherita and Arthur (dec), John and Julie, Silv and Joanne, Adrain, Trish and Ash (Smith). Much loved and respected Nonna of Gavin and Zeena (Kelm), Melissa and Mathew (Johnston), Matthew and Samantha (Cox), Bradley and Erin (Cox), Sam and Allie, Emily and James, Hannah & Louis, Anthony and Sarah, Bianca, Jackson and Teaghan, Dannielle, Zachary and Brylie (Smith). Bisnonno of Rory and Zander, Pippa and Maggie, Ashton and Indigo, and Kai. 'Riposi in pace'
