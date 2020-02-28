Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence MCGRATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence "Ivy" MCGRATH


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Florence "Ivy" MCGRATH Notice
McGRATH Florence 'Ivy' 21.06.1937 - 22.02.2020 The Lord was your Shepherd, may you rest in gardens beautiful beside calm waters. Never ever far from our hearts. - Katrina, Stephen, Alina and Miriam We salute you in your return to your maker. Always peace in your heart, you go in peace knowing you served the Lord, your husband, family and community. In your daily role of company secretary, caretaker of the detail, you lifted others up. Your hobbies, gardening and music were delivered to community service all with the grace of a quiet champion. - Shane, Ellie, Thomas and Jae Elegant, kind, caring, beautiful, full of grace; an ever constant presence in our lives of love, strength and gentleness. We love you and will keep you in our hearts forever. - Simone Killian, Emma and Louise A beautiful, nurturing, loving mother and grandmother. Your love and devotion to us was absolute. You taught us the beauty of God's creations in this world and how to live a meaningful, dignified life. Gone in body, but forever in our lives, never to be forgotten. - Alicia, Brad, Mia, Aston and Jade God bless



logo
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -