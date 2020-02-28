|
McGRATH Florence 'Ivy' 21.06.1937 - 22.02.2020 The Lord was your Shepherd, may you rest in gardens beautiful beside calm waters. Never ever far from our hearts. - Katrina, Stephen, Alina and Miriam We salute you in your return to your maker. Always peace in your heart, you go in peace knowing you served the Lord, your husband, family and community. In your daily role of company secretary, caretaker of the detail, you lifted others up. Your hobbies, gardening and music were delivered to community service all with the grace of a quiet champion. - Shane, Ellie, Thomas and Jae Elegant, kind, caring, beautiful, full of grace; an ever constant presence in our lives of love, strength and gentleness. We love you and will keep you in our hearts forever. - Simone Killian, Emma and Louise A beautiful, nurturing, loving mother and grandmother. Your love and devotion to us was absolute. You taught us the beauty of God's creations in this world and how to live a meaningful, dignified life. Gone in body, but forever in our lives, never to be forgotten. - Alicia, Brad, Mia, Aston and Jade God bless
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Feb. 28, 2020