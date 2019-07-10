Home
Frank Otto SCHNEIDER

Schneider Frank Otto 08/03/1920 - 08/07/2019 Passed away peacefully at the Wimmera Nursing Home. Dearly loved husband of Betty (dec.) Adored father of Ross (dec), Pauline and Rex, Margaret and John, Glenys, Stephen and Jillian, Winsome and Ken. Greatly loved pa and great-grandpa to our children. We thank you, Dad, for the guiding light that you have shone into our lives and the unbelievable sense of family you engendered. You have given so much and we will miss you dearly. If tears could be measured the rain gauge would be overflowing. For funeral arrangements see later paper.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on July 10, 2019
