BANNING Gary Joseph Passed away suddenly at home on the 9th April 2020 Aged 60 years. Dearly loved son of Syd (dec) and Jean (dec). Loved brother of Ron (dec), Ken, Colin and Mick. Brother-in-law to Wanda, Jenny and Mona. Treasured Uncle of Michael and Katherine, Lauren and Holly, Daniel and Natalie. Great Uncle of Ally and Eva, Lily and Jasper. A memorial service will be advised at a later date. "Forever Hunting" Jo-Anne Callaghan Naracoorte 8762 0099 www.wattlerangefunerals.com.au



Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Apr. 17, 2020
