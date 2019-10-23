|
CAMPBELL Graham Walter (Jock) 08/10/1955 - 20/10/2019 Passed away in St. John of God Hospital Ballarat, following a short illness. Loved and loving husband of Adele. Father and father-in-law of Michelle and Brock, Adam and Amber, Ben and Ines and adored grandfather of Jordyn, Maegan, Noah, Baden, Beau, Darcy and Willow. Loved son of Thelma and Bob Campbell (both dec), brother/brother-in-law of Rob and Jan and brother of John (dec). Loved so very much.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Oct. 23, 2019