Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Walter CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Graham Walter CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL Graham Walter (Jock) 08/10/1955 - 20/10/2019 Passed away in St. John of God Hospital Ballarat, following a short illness. Loved and loving husband of Adele. Father and father-in-law of Michelle and Brock, Adam and Amber, Ben and Ines and adored grandfather of Jordyn, Maegan, Noah, Baden, Beau, Darcy and Willow. Loved son of Thelma and Bob Campbell (both dec), brother/brother-in-law of Rob and Jan and brother of John (dec). Loved so very much.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.