Gregory Neil BLAKE

Gregory Neil BLAKE Notice
BLAKE Gregory Neil Late of Horsham. Passed away on Monday 1st July 2019 at Wimmera Base Hospital with his family by his side, age 69 years. Loved husband of Liz. Father of Andrew, Rachel and Christian, father in law of Jay. Pa of Jet, Evie and Oscar . ---- ---- Dear Dad/Pa We know you can no longer stay with us, you fought long and hard to be with us, we know you now watch over and protect us and although we can't hear your voice and see your smiling face we know deep down in our hearts that you have not left us. Love you forever, Andrew, Rachel, Christian, Jay, Jet, Evie and Oscar xxx
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on July 3, 2019
