|
|
Kelm (nee Madex) Gwen Selina 10/12/1924 - 09/09/2019 May the winds of love fall softly and whisper for you to hear, That we will always love you and keep you forever near. Your loving family, wife of Frank. (dec) Beautiful mother of Robert, Dennis, Glenda and Jeff. Loved mother in law of Faye, Elaine (dec) and Robyn. Adored grandmother of Steve, Tim and Susan, Katie, Renae (dec), Sherri and Heath, Scott, Danielle, Ben and Shanelle, Gavin and Melissa and their partners and 33 great grandchildren. Very much loved by all. ~~~ ~~~
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Sept. 11, 2019