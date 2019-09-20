|
WOOLMAN (nee Hobbs) Gwenda Alice 5-7-1938 to 16-9-2019 Our beautiful Mum, your special love stays with us always. Your love is your greatest gift to us, caring kindness, support and encouragement. We have always been so close, Those times we've needed you most, Sharing all the happiest occasions too. For all the loving things you have done For being a truly perfect mum. We were all there to say 'farewell' It breaks all our hearts to see you go and in our hearts we wish you were here but now we know you're with your soulmate and our father Evan, so rest peacefully. Your love is our constant reassurance that you are with us forever. We love you, Mum, Thanks for the lifetime of wonderful memories. Goodbye now, Nan, our beautiful Nan, Cherished memories, Glowing like a shining star. We will always love and cherish you. Your sons, daughter & families David & Sue, Jennifer & Brian, Gavin & Claire, Warren & Marisa. Loved Nana to Jeremy & Emma, Elley, Darcy & Reagan, Peter, Lloyd & Sophie, Dannae, Trent & Kayde. Loved Great Nanny to Lucy, Ted, Maya & Ava
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Sept. 20, 2019