Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Rupanyup Uniting Church,
Gwenda Gladys WEIDEMANN

WEIDEMANN Gwenda Gladys Passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital, Ballarat on March 16 th 2020 aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Noel (dec). Loving Mum of Rhonda and David, Leanne and Peter, Andrew and Julie, Merilyn and Francis, Rodney and Andrea. Much loved and adored Nana of Rachel and Phil, Luke; Danielle, Lauren, Stephanie; Matthew and Kayla, Sarah and Mitch, Jordan; Jack, Larissa, Caitlin; Lachlan, Connor, Adelle and Hugh. Always so loving, thoughtful and kind, What beautiful memories you leave behind. Today, tomorrow our whole life through, We will remember you. Forever in our hearts.
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Mar. 20, 2020
