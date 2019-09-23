|
SIMMONS Helen Joy 17/05/1961- 24/09/2004 The moment that you died My heart was torn in two, One side filled with heartache, The other went with you. Times when I am awake at night, When all the world is asleep, I take a walk down memory lane, With a tear upon my cheek. Remembering you is easy, I do it every day, But missing you is a heartache, That never goes away. I hold you forever in my heart And there you will remain Until one day arrives Where we meet, once again. Love always, Wayne
Published in Wimmera Mail-Times on Sept. 23, 2019